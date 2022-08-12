Delhi reports 10 COVID deaths in 24 hrs, highest in 6 months; sees slight rise in positivity rate2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 10:26 PM IST
For the 5th straight day on Friday, Delhi reported over 2000 new COVID cases, the city health department said. There is also a rise in the positivity rate, from 13.84% on Thursday, it stands at 15.02% today. What is worrying is the fact city saw 10 deaths in the span of just 24 hours, which is the highest in about 6 months. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.