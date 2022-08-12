For the 5th straight day on Friday, Delhi reported over 2000 new COVID cases, the city health department said. There is also a rise in the positivity rate, from 13.84% on Thursday, it stands at 15.02% today. What is worrying is the fact city saw 10 deaths in the span of just 24 hours, which is the highest in about 6 months. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

The national capital on Friday reported 2,136 new cases, 2,623 recoveries, and with that the active cases stand at 8,343.

As many as 2,311 Covid cases and 1 related fatality were reported from Delhi on Thursday. The positivity rate in the state touched 13.84%.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city

In a matter of just 12 days, the city has recorded over 20000 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths hinting towards another COVID wave.

Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to COVID-19 in this 10-day period, nearly thrice the cumulative figures registered in the last 10 days of July when 14 people had succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.

The national capital on February 3 recorded 2,668 cases and 13 fatalities.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

As many as 6,583 people were vaccinated in the city out of which 252 people were jabbed with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 827 people were inoculated with the second dose.

According to the department, 5,504 elderly people received the precaution dose during this period while 68 youths between 15 to 17 years of age group were jabbed in the last 24 hours.

As many as 5,676 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 531 patients are admitted to hospitals.