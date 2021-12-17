Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that ten new cases of Omicron variant were reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases of the variant in the national capital to 20.

Ten of these patients have been discharged, he said.

The minister said 10 out of the 40 samples sent for genome sequencing tested positive for the new variant.

"Eight such people were admitted to the hospital today (Thursday)," he said.

On Tuesday, Jain had said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

The condition of the Omicron-positive patients is stable, he said.

Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for Covid-19 twice, officials said.

He had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

Under new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for the passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

