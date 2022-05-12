As many as 1,032 fresh COVID cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday and with that the overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173. Currently, the positivity rate stands at 3.64%.

The city's death toll is at 26,184 as no deaths were reported today.

A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.