Delhi reported 111 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin released by the health department. Today's infection number is slightly lower than what was reported on Monday.

Today, the national capital reported 702 recoveries. With this, now the total number of active cases stands in the national capital at 1797. The positivity rate has also come down to 0.15 per cent.

The seven new deaths pushed the total fatality toll in the city to 24,940.

The case fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

So far, Delhi has reported 4,33,366 Covid cases. Over 14,06,629 patients have recovered so far.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 134 Covid cases with positivity rate of 0.20 per cent. Eight people succumbed due to the infection.

On Monday, the national capital had reported 89 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent. These were the lowest numbers in the second wave of Covid.

Delhi had recorded 76 cases on April 30 last year.

Monday was also the first time since February 16 that the number of new cases has dropped below the 100-mark. On January 27, Delhi had reported 96 cases.

Delhi had reported highest number of cases on April 20. The infection rate had reached to 36 per cent.

During the peak of second wave, the national capital's daily count was over 25,000. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to the latest health bulletin, 76,185 tests, including 52,940 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.





