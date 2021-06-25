Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic.
On April 20, the city reported over 28,000 Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths. The daily fatality count shot up to 306 on April 22. Then on May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.
However, the number of new cases has shown a downward trend off late, and the positivity rate too has been shrinking over the last few days.
The number of deaths per day has also dipped recently.
On Thursday, Delhi recorded 109 Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.14%.
A total of 77,382 Covid-19 tests – 54,581 RT-PCR and 22,801 rapid antigen tests – were conducted on Wednesday, according to the latest health bulletin.