Delhi recorded four deaths and 115 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Friday as the city's positivity rate dipped to 0.15%, according to data shared by the Health department here.

The new fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the disease in the city to 24,952.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic.

On April 20, the city reported over 28,000 Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths. The daily fatality count shot up to 306 on April 22. Then on May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of new cases has shown a downward trend off late, and the positivity rate too has been shrinking over the last few days.

The number of deaths per day has also dipped recently.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 109 Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.14%.

A total of 77,382 Covid-19 tests – 54,581 RT-PCR and 22,801 rapid antigen tests – were conducted on Wednesday, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,33,590. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus in the city.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,680 on Friday from 1,767 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home-isolation has marginally decreased to 503 from 523 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones has dropped to 2,048 from 2,277 a day before, it showed.





