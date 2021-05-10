Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi reports 12,651 Covid cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate drops below 20%

Delhi reports 12,651 Covid cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate drops below 20%

New Delhi: A doctor and health workers attend a COVID-19 patient at a care centre set up at a school at Dwarka, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 06:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The national capital reported 13,306 recoveries in 24 hours
  • The cumulative caseload of Delhi stands at 13,36,218, while the death has jumped to 19,663

Delhi reported 319 coronavirus-related deaths and 12,651 new infections on Monday, with a positivity rate of 19.10%, the health department said.

At 19.10%t, the city's COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest since April 16, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 20% mark since April 17. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The national capital reported 13,306 recoveries in 24 hours. The cumulative caseload of Delhi stands at 13,36,218, while the death has jumped to 19,663. Delhi's active caseload has escalated to 85, 258 and recoveries have increased to 12,31,297, as of May 10.

In the last 24 hours, merely 1,764 people got vaccinated, comprising 1,160 (first dose), and 604 (second dose).

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital has only one day's Covaxin stock left and its Covishield doses will last for just three to four days.

Overall, 38,77,400 people have received vaccines to date. Out of the total doses, 30,16,157 have received the first dose and 86,12,43 have received the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus, according to government data released on Monday.

Delhi government conducted 57,265 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests in 24 hours compared to less than 50,000 tests the previous day, health department added.

The city's containment zones have also scaled up due to a surge in cases. At the moment, there are a total of 54,256 containment zones in Delhi. The number of occupied beds stands at 19,438, while 3,229 are vacant.

