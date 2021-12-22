NEW DELHI : The Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday revealed that Delhi reported 125 new cases in one day, The tally being the highest in the past six months.

The surge coincides with the rising number of Omicron variant cases in the national capital.

The city also reported 58 recoveries and zero deaths in the past twenty four hours.

Wednesday's addition takes the total active caseload to 624.

The positivity rate stood at 0.20% and the total tests conducted in the national capital was 63313.

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 125 new cases, 58 recoveries, and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 624 pic.twitter.com/LWDL7qxDTe — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday also banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year in an attempt to curb the rising Covid-19 cases.

All cultural events and other gatherings have been prohibited, according to an order by the DDMA.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain also announced the commencement of genome sequencing of all samples collected from patients infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Delhi has recorded 57 Omicron cases so far, highest among all states and union territories in India. A total of 213 cases of the highly transmissible strain of Covid have been detected in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to review the Covid situation in the country on 23 December.

