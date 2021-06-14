Delhi on Monday reported 131 new Covid cases with positivity rate down to just 0.22 per cent. The capital city recorded 355 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total active cases in Delhi have come down to 3,226.

On Sunday, the city had reported 255 new infection cases but the positivity rate was 0.35%, slightly higher than what it had recorded a day ago.

With today's numbers, the cumulative positive cases in the city has risen to 1,43,1270 and the cumulative positivity rate is at 7.04%. Total recoveries have gone up to 1403205 while death numbers are at 24839.

Delhi had recorded the highest daily count of over 28,000 cases on April 20.

Since then, the numbers are coming down.

With cases coming down, the Delhi government has adopted gradual unlocking process in the city. On Sunday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced further relaxations in lockdown imposed since mid-April.

The Delhi has government has now allowed the resumption of all economic activities except some that will continue in a restricted manner. He said easing of restrictions will be done on a trial basis for a week and if cases increase, stricter restrictions will be imposed again.

Now, markets, malls and market complexes will open on all days, from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants will reopen with 50 per cent capacity. There will be one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.

Salons, beauty parlours, barber shops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, will also reopen. "All activities, except certain prohibited ones, will be allowed from 5 am on Monday. There are also certain restricted or partly allowed activities announced last week that will continue," Kejriwal said in an online briefing on Sunday.

