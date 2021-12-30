OPEN APP
The national capital of India, Delhi, on Thursday logged 1.313 new Covid cases, almost 42% higher than the day before.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 1.73% according to the bulletin released. 

In other news the city reported no deaths and 423 patients were discharged and have recovered in the past twenty four hours. 

The total active cases in the city stands at 3,081 and the total number of recoveries stand at 14,18,227.

The DDMA has retained the ‘Yellow Alert’ in the national capital that has also logged an R-value over 2 along with Mumbai. 

Delhi had recorded 932 fresh cases yesterday.

The authorities have also imposed the strictest Covid Curbs in the city ahead of the New Year celebrations. 

 

