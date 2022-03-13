Delhi reports 132 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate reaches 0.38%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the state health department, 195 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours
No deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Delhi during the day
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As many as 132 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,62,934, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate has reached 0.38%.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As many as 132 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,62,934, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate has reached 0.38%.
This marks a decline of 29 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 161 new cases on Saturday and the positivity rate was 0.44%.
During the last 24 hours, 38,064 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 4,217 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 31,296 the second dose.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the last 24 hours, 38,064 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 4,217 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 31,296 the second dose.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 3,17,66,144 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,73,33,636 were the first dose while 1,40,02,734 were the second dose in Delhi.
A total of 3,17,66,144 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,73,33,636 were the first dose while 1,40,02,734 were the second dose in Delhi.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on 13 January. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on 13 January. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January.
Amid a decline in daily cases of Covid-19, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid a decline in daily cases of Covid-19, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!