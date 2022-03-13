Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi reports 132 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate reaches 0.38%

Delhi reports 132 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate reaches 0.38%

New cases on Sunday mark a decline of 29 infections as compared to the previous day
2 min read . 07:49 PM IST Livemint

  • According to the state health department, 195 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours
  • No deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Delhi during the day

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As many as 132 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,62,934, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate has reached 0.38%.

As many as 132 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,62,934, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate has reached 0.38%.

This marks a decline of 29 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 161 new cases on Saturday and the positivity rate was 0.44%.

This marks a decline of 29 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 161 new cases on Saturday and the positivity rate was 0.44%.

Further, no deaths due to Covid-19 were seen across Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 26,141 and the fatality rate is 1.40%.

Further, no deaths due to Covid-19 were seen across Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 26,141 and the fatality rate is 1.40%.

On 5, 6 and 11 March, and 28 February also, the city had recorded zero fatality.

On 5, 6 and 11 March, and 28 February also, the city had recorded zero fatality.

According to the state health department, 195 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,36,064.

According to the state health department, 195 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,36,064.

The city has 729 active Covid-19 cases of which 548 are currently in home isolation.

The city has 729 active Covid-19 cases of which 548 are currently in home isolation.

There are 10,560 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 92 (0.87%) of them were occupied.

There are 10,560 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 92 (0.87%) of them were occupied.

The total number of containment zones have declined to 3,507.

The total number of containment zones have declined to 3,507.

During the last 24 hours, 38,064 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 4,217 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 31,296 the second dose.

During the last 24 hours, 38,064 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 4,217 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 31,296 the second dose.

A total of 3,17,66,144 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,73,33,636 were the first dose while 1,40,02,734 were the second dose in Delhi.

A total of 3,17,66,144 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,73,33,636 were the first dose while 1,40,02,734 were the second dose in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on 13 January. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on 13 January. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January.

Amid a decline in daily cases of Covid-19, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

Amid a decline in daily cases of Covid-19, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!