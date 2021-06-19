Delhi reported 135 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to daily bulletin released by the health department. The positivity rate has come down to 0.18 per cent. In the same period, 201 Covid patient recovered from the infection. With this, the number of active cases has come down to 2,372.

Delhi reports 135 new COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.18%), 201 patient recoveries, and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours



Active cases: 2,372

Total recoveries: 14,04,889

Death toll: 24,907 pic.twitter.com/VDw1W9Pvgp — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

On Friday, the capital city had reported 165 new cases and 14 deaths. The Covid positivity rate was at 0.22 per cent. The daily cases have dropped significantly since mid April, when the city had reported highest-ever count of over 28,000.

It was the peak of the infection in the second wave of Covid, which struck many states prompting them to go for lockdown. Now, most states are witnessing decline in the cases.

On Saturday, the country reported 60,753 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

India has been reporting less than 1 lakh daily new cases since June 7.

The country has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload.

The country’s active caseload now stands at 7,60,019. This is the lowest reported active cases after 74 days. A net decline of 38,637 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.55 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

With decline in cases, many states have started easing curbs. However, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria today warned that if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks.

Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, he said, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively. He stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Earlier, India's epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October.

