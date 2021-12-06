Delhi saw 15 deaths due to dengue in 2021, which is substantially higher than the figures reported in the last six years. The national capital saw almost 9,000 cases of the mosquito-borne disease, which also is the significantly higher than the figures since 2016.

As per data shared by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), till the week ending December 4, 2021, Delhi recorded 8,975 dengue cases. The city had seen 4,431 cases, 4,726 cases, 2,798 cases, 2,036 cases and 1,072 cases in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

Number of deaths due to the disease stood at 10, 10, 4, 2 and 1 in the years from 2016 through 2020, compared to 15 deaths in 2021.

Till November 29, the official dengue death tally, maintained by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, had stood at nine. These nine victims had included a three-year-old girl and a minor boy.

As per the SDMC data, the bulk of cases this year came in November at 6,739, after a sharp rise from 1,196 in October, before tapering off to 699 till December 4, 2021.

