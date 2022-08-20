Delhi reports 15 swine flu cases in past fortnight

Health experts stated that the actual number of swine flu cases can be higher than reported as the symptoms of swine flu and Covid-19 infection are similar and most symptomatic people are not getting tested for H1N1.
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the national capital is also witnessing an increase in swine flu (H1N1) cases as the city has reported over 15 cases in the past fortnight, said health officials with the Delhi government on Friday.
The health experts stated that the actual number of H1N1 cases can be higher than reported as the symptoms of swine flu and Covid-19 infection are similar and most symptomatic people are not getting tested for H1N1, according to Hindustan Times.
“We are seeing two to three patients every day with moderate to severe H1N1 infection. Among these, two patients are currently on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), a life support system," said Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant (pulmonology and critical care) at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital as quoted by HT.
Dr Chawla stated that if a patient tests negative for Covid-19, then he or she must test for swine flu as the symptoms are quite similar. He said that the H1N1 symptoms last for around five to seven days and in case of severe cases, a dose of oseltamivir drug is advised twice a day for five days.
Swine flu or H1N1 is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that initially started affecting pigs. The common symptoms are fever, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, and muscular aches.
Dr Vishakh Varma, senior consultant, and HoD, Critical Care Medicine at Aakash Healthcare as quoted by news agency PTI said that since the symptoms of swine flu are quite similar to the common cold, people often don't take it seriously in the initial stages until it becomes critical.
He suggested that it is imperative to maintain good hydration, hand hygiene, cough hygiene (cough and sneezing in disposable tissue), and suitable disposal of this infected waste material.
Swine flu cases in Mumbai
In a matter of just 2 weeks, Mumbai has reported 138 cases of swine flu. Further, the city also logged 412 malaria and 73 dengue cases.
In a notification, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the new cases were detected between August 1 and 14. The number of infections has spiked this month compared to July, when the city had reported 105 cases of swine flu, 61 of dengue, and 563 malaria cases.
However, cases of leptospirosis, gastroenteritis (stomach flu), and hepatitis have declined compared to last month, the civic official said, adding that from August 1 to 14, Mumbai detected 29 cases of leptospirosis, 237 gastro, and 26 hepatitis cases, as against 65 lepto, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases seen in July, the official said.
