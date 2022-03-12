OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi reports 161 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hrs
Listen to this article

Delhi on Saturday reported as many as 161 fresh Covid cases and one death, the city health bulletin.  The positivity rate stands at 0.44%.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,802, while the death toll climbed to 26,141 the bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 36,731, it said.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 174 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent and no death.

On March 5, 6 and 7 too, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout