Delhi on Saturday reported as many as 161 fresh Covid cases and one death, the city health bulletin. The positivity rate stands at 0.44%.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,802, while the death toll climbed to 26,141 the bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 36,731, it said.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 174 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent and no death.

On March 5, 6 and 7 too, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

