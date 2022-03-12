Delhi reports 161 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hrs

Delhi reports 161 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hrs1 min read . 09:23 PM IST
- The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.44%
Delhi on Saturday reported as many as 161 fresh Covid cases and one death, the city health bulletin. The positivity rate stands at 0.44%.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,802, while the death toll climbed to 26,141 the bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 36,731, it said.
Delhi had on Friday recorded 174 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent and no death.
On March 5, 6 and 7 too, no fatalities were recorded in the city.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
