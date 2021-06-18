Delhi recorded 165 new Covid cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the health department on Friday. The city reported 260 recoveries in the same period. With this, the number of active cases in the city came down to 2,445.

Active cases: 2,445

Total recoveries: 14,04,688

Death toll: 24,900 pic.twitter.com/3u9QqRIvVG — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

Today's number is slightly up than what was recorded the previous day. On Thursday, the national capital recorded 158 new cases and 10 deaths. The positivity rate had also declined to 0.20 per cent.

As on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Delhi stood at 14,31,868, while the cumulative positivity rate was 6.97 per cent. The total deaths due to Covid-19 stood at 24,886, translating into a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. Patients who had recovered or discharged till date was 14,04,428.

On vaccination progress, the health department informed that 54,912 beneficiaries had been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 36,413 received their first dose, whereas 18,499 received their second dose.

Overall, cases are coming down in the country. Today, the Health Ministry said that the country has been been witnessing an increase in the recovery rate since May 3, which now stands at 96 per cent. "We are seeing a downward trend in active cases. Between June 11-June 17, the overall positivity case was less than 5% in 513 districts," said Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on Friday.

However, AIIMS COVID task force Chairman Naveet Wig said that the virus "has not been eradicated". "It keeps changing its colours so we've to be smart. Clean mask & COVID appropriate behaviour will help us and second, we are increasing vaccination. Everybody must get vaccinated," he said.

