Delhi reports 165 Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Overall, cases are coming down in the country. Today, the Health Ministry said that the country has been been witnessing an increase in the recovery rate since May 3, which now stands at 96 per cent. "We are seeing a downward trend in active cases. Between June 11-June 17, the overall positivity case was less than 5% in 513 districts," said Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on Friday.