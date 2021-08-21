Delhi reports 19 cases, lowest since 15 April, 2020; zero death in last 24 hrs

Delhi on Saturday registered its lowest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases this year after adding 19 more cases today, according to daily health bulletin. This single-day tally of infections is the lowest since 15 April, 2020.

Along with that, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded for the second consecutive day.

This is the twelfth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16 and August 20 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Saturday, 19 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

On Friday, 57 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the official figures.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 36 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 per cent.

Moreover, a total of 1,21,318 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital on Friday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Saturday showed that 90,882 people received their first dose while 30,436 were administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The city has administered 1,22,37,895 vaccine doses so far, of which 87,77,612 were first doses and 34,60,283 second doses, it showed.

As of Saturday morning, the national capital had only four days of vaccine stock left, the bulletin claimed.

Delhi had a balance stock of 5,35,460 doses, of which 3,57,930 doses were of Covishield and 1,77,530 of Covaxin.

The national capital has 915 vaccination centres with a capacity of inoculating 1,77,496 beneficiaries a day.

