Delhi reports 19 cases, lowest since 15 April, 2020; zero death in last 24 hrs

2 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2021, 06:18 PM ISTLivemint
This is the twelfth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day
A total of 1,21,318 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital on Friday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin
Delhi on Saturday registered its lowest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases this year after adding 19 more cases today, according to daily health bulletin. This single-day tally of infections is the lowest since 15 April, 2020.
Along with that, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded for the second consecutive day.