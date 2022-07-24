Delhi reports 1st case of Monkeypox, total 4 cases now in India

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. Human-to-human transmission is known to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person.

