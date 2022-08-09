Covid-19 update: Delhi reports 2,495 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,495 new cases and seven deaths, as per Delhi health bulletin. The positivity rate in the national capital stood at 15.41% and active cases were at 8,506, the Delhi health bulletin notified on Tuesday. The national capital saw 1,372 Covid-19 infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to the daily health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, it said.

