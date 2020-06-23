Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi reports 2,909 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 62,655
Security personnel checks the ID of a commuter at Vijay Chowk near Raisina Hills, in New Delhi, Monday (Photo: PTI)

Delhi reports 2,909 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 62,655

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST ANI

58 more people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the death toll in national capital to 2,233

New Delhi: A total of 2,909 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 62,655 in the national capital said Health Department of Delhi Government in a bulletin.

"A total of 2,909 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today. The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 62,655, including 36,602 recovered/discharged/migrated, 23,820 active cases and 2,233 deaths," said Delhi Health Department.

As per the daily bulletin of the government, 58 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday taking the death toll to 2,233.

A total of 3,589 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 36,602.

So far 3,84,696 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Delhi including 14,682 samples tested today, according to the bulletin.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

