Delhi reports 2,909 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 62,655

"A total of 2,909 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today. The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 62,655, including 36,602 recovered/discharged/migrated, 23,820 active cases and 2,233 deaths," said Delhi Health Department.

"A total of 2,909 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today. The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 62,655, including 36,602 recovered/discharged/migrated, 23,820 active cases and 2,233 deaths," said Delhi Health Department.

As per the daily bulletin of the government, 58 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday taking the death toll to 2,233.

A total of 3,589 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 36,602.

So far 3,84,696 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Delhi including 14,682 samples tested today, according to the bulletin.

