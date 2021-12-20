National capital Delhi on Monday reported two new Omicron cases. With this, the case tally has risen to 24, Delhi Health Department said. On the other hand, the country's Omicron caseload has surged to 155. Delhi accounts for second-most Omicron infections, after Maharashtra (54).

According to Delhi's health department, out of the 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment. Last week, on Friday, the national capital reported 10 new cases of coronavirus. Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for Covid-19 twice.

With the spike in Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be holding a review meeting today, December 20. The meeting will be held along with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other important officials of the government. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member VK Paul and Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and others will also be present during the meeting.

Noting the devastating situation during the second wave of coronavirus, the Delhi government converted to set up 65 oxygen beds at the Commonwealth Games Village yesterday. Apart from Common Wealth Games Village, 50 beds have also been kept on standby in Yamuna Sports Complex.

Yesterday, Delhi reported a sharp spike in its daily coronavirus case tally. The union territory reported 107 new cases of Covid-19 infection and one death on Sunday.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 86 new Covid cases, the highest single-day spike in over 5 months. And, on Thursday recorded 85 fresh cases, the highest in over four months.

