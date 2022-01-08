Delhi has reported as many as 20,181 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Delhi health department said today. Total 11,869 patients recovered from coronavirus, and seven people died due to the disease, it said.

With this, the active Covid-19 case tally has risen to 48,178, while daily positivity rate stands at 19.6 per cent. The state's total death count due to coronavirus is 25,143.

Yesterday, Delhi recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73%.

Active cases: 48,178

Daily positivity rate: 19.6%

Earlier today, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2%. “Currently, only 10% of hospital beds are occupied in the city," he added.

He said till now there has been no Omicron variant-related death in the national capital.

Maintaining that the city government is well prepared, he said infrastructure has been augmented keeping in mind the high number of Covid cases.

"Currently hospital admissions are less. Earlier, when Delhi had 17,000 cases, the deaths were more than 200 on a daily basis but the deaths are lower this time. People are coming to hospitals for treatment of other disease and are being found positive (for Covid)," he said.

Amid surging coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action plan.

