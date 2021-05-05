National capital Delhi on Wednesday reported 20,960 positive cases, 19,209 recoveries, and 311 deaths in 24 hours, according to data by the state's health department. The positivity rate of the last 24 hours stands at 26.37 per cent. This is the fourth day on the trot that the positivity rate has remained below 30 per cent.

The cumulative positive cases have surged to 12,53,902 and the positive rate stands at 7.16 per cent. Whereas the number of deaths has climbed to 18,063. And, the active cases in the national capital stands at 91, 859.

"Within just 10 days, Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate has reduced by 9 per cent. On April 26, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 35 per cent and on May 5, it came down to around 26 per cent," the health department said.

Delhi had reported 19,953 cases on Tuesday, 18,043 cases on Monday, the lowest since April 15; 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on last Tuesday, 20,201 on last Monday and 22,933 on last Sunday.

In the national capital, out of the total 21,528 beds, 20,010 are occupied while 1,518 are vacant. As many as 50,077 people are under home isolation. The city conducted a 62,767 Covid-19 test in 24 hours. In addition to this, 16,274 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the same duration.

A total of 90,365 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of the total 90,365 beneficiaries, 64,983 were given the first dose of vaccine, and 25,382 were given the second dose. So far, a total of 34,83,832 people have been vaccinated in the national capital Delhi.

The number of containment zones has jumped to 47,704 as of May 5.

