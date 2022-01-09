As many as 22,751 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the national hospital in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 23.53%, said the state health department on Sunday.

In addition to this, 17 more people lost their lives to the disease and the case fatality rate is at 1.62%. The cumulative infection tally has reached 15,49,730 and the death toll 25,160. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.63%.

A total of 10,179 people recuperated from Covid-19 in the same duration. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 14,63,837. There are 1,618 Covid patients are in hospitals currently. Of them, 44 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

The city health department has administered 2,74,97,042 anti-Covid doses so far. Out of this, 1,58,84,206 were first doses and 1,16,12,836 have been fully vaccinated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier in the day that the city may record 22,000 Covid cases.

Further, he assuaged fears of migrant workers and businessmen, saying to protect livelihoods, its attempt is to impose minimum Covid restrictions and not a lockdown.

Kejriwal stressed that the hospitalisation rate is low and that there will be no need of a lockdown if everyone wears a mask.

"Rising Covid cases are a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear mask. There is no plan to impose a lockdown as of now," he said.

Kejriwal said that he along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre is keeping a close eye on the Covid situation.

"Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected," he said.

The Delhi government has already announced night and weekend curfews, among other restrictions, to check the spread of the coronavirus.

