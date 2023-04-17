Delhi reports 24 deaths in a week, highest in India: Report2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:39 AM IST
The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases.
Delhi has been witnessing surge in Covid cases in the past few days. On Sunday, the national capital reported 1,634 fresh cases of Covid-19 with the positivity rate standing at 29.68 percent, the data by state health showed. In the last seven day, the national capital reported highest number of deaths. As per Times of India report, Delhi saw a total of 24 Covid related deaths in the last seven days.
