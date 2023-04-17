Delhi has been witnessing surge in Covid cases in the past few days. On Sunday, the national capital reported 1,634 fresh cases of Covid-19 with the positivity rate standing at 29.68 percent, the data by state health showed. In the last seven day, the national capital reported highest number of deaths. As per Times of India report, Delhi saw a total of 24 Covid related deaths in the last seven days.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases.

After Sunday's data, the seven-day count of cases in the national capital rose to 8,599 making it second highest to report covid cases. During the week from 9-15 April, Kerala topped the list of highest number of new cases with 18,623. Other states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were among the top 5 states reporting high number of cases, TOI report stated. It further added that the deaths crossed 100- mark with 113 fatalities during the week 9-15 April which was a 70 percent rise from death toll of 67 in the week from 2-8 April.

Meanwhile, speaking of the national capital, the Delhi government is now working on fresh guidelines for schools as several educational institutions and hospitals have reintroduced mask mandates and social distancing protocols. An estimated 230 private schools in the city have already mandated mask for all students and implemented social distancing norms. Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have also implemented such protocols.

"Our government is reviewing the Covid situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon," said education minister Atishi earlier this week.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi has issued an advisory making it mandatory for all hospital staff to wear masks inside the premises and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. The notice issued on April 8 also urged employees to avoid gatherings of five or more persons in canteens or offices and asked those at higher risk to take extra precautions.

"COVID-19 cases will increase in Delhi, the health department is on high alert, but preparations are complete. 98 per cent of beds are vacant," Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI on Monday.

Mock drills were conducted at Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19. Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said last week that XBB.1.16 is not leading to severe infection among children.