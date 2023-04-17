Delhi reports 24 deaths in a week, highest in India: Report

After Sunday's data, the seven-day count of cases in the national capital rose to 8,599 making it second highest to report covid cases. During the week from 9-15 April, Kerala topped the list of highest number of new cases with 18,623. Other states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were among the top 5 states reporting high number of cases, TOI report stated. It further added that the deaths crossed 100- mark with 113 fatalities during the week 9-15 April which was a 70 percent rise from death toll of 67 in the week from 2-8 April.