Delhi reported 24 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, the health department informed on Sunday. The city reported zero deaths for the third consecutive day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04%.

During the same period, 54 recoveries brought the active cases down to 398.

With this, the total recoveries now stand at 14,11,840 and death toll at 25,079.

This is the 13th time since the start of the second Covid wave that the national capital reported zero fatality in a day.

On Saturday, the capital had reported 19 Covid cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, when 17 people were diagnosed with the infection.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,37,317. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

As the cases declined in the city, the Delhi government on Saturday lifted the time restriction due to pandemic and allowed markets, malls, restaurants and bars to operate beyond 8 pm from next week.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time. "Till now due to Corona, the markets of Delhi were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time," Kejriwal tweeted.

As per the order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that the restaurants and bars are allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Earlier, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permitted the opening of all markets, market complexes and malls from 10 am to 8 pm from July 3.

