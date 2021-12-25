The Delhi Government on Saturday informed that the national capital has logged 249 positive cases of coronavirus infection in the past twenty four hours.

They also said that the city recorded one death and 96 recoveries in the past one day.

The number of positive cases recorded was the highest single-day count since 13 June, or over 6 months

This was a jump of over 38% from the day before when the city recorded 180 cases.

The total active cases in the city now stand at 934 and the total positive cases 14,43,062.

The positivity rate stands at 0.43% and the cases fatality rate at 1.74%.

There were 57295 tests conducted in the city in 24 hours.

Total deaths in the city stands at 25,104.

#COVID19 | Delhi reports 249 positive cases, one death, and 96 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases 934



Total positive cases 14,43,062

Total deaths 25,104 pic.twitter.com/hutS1OopyD — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

The national capital also recorded 79 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry report.

The tally is second only to Maharashtra, which has recorded 108 Omicron cases so far.

A night curfew will be in force in Noida and Ghaziabad from 25 December between 11 pm and 5 am to check the spread of the virus.

The chief mininster Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had also announced on micro-blogging site Twitter that the national capital has achieved 100 per cent first dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in charge of checking the spread of the virus in the city, said that no event or gathering to celebrate Christmas or New Year will be allowed in the city.

DDMA said that as per its order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious events are prohibited and no gatherings can be held.

However, the authority also said that religious places would be open on 25 December and New Year's Eve.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.