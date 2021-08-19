1 min read.Updated: 19 Aug 2021, 08:30 PM ISTLivemint
Currently, the city has 448 active coronavirus case. In the last 24 hours, the city also saw 2 recoveries and with that the total recoveries reached 14,11,690
In Delhi, the positivity rate for coronavirus has dipped to 0.04% from yesterday's 0.05%. This is the lowest positivity rate in the national capital this year. Earlier on August 7, the city reported a positivity rate of 0.06%.
Meanwhile, as many as 25 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Delhi on Thursday pushing the cumulative total to 14,37,217, as per city's health bulletin. And two more covid-related deaths took the death toll to 25,079.