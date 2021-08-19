In Delhi, the positivity rate for coronavirus has dipped to 0.04% from yesterday's 0.05%. This is the lowest positivity rate in the national capital this year. Earlier on August 7, the city reported a positivity rate of 0.06%.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Delhi on Thursday pushing the cumulative total to 14,37,217, as per city's health bulletin. And two more covid-related deaths took the death toll to 25,079.

Currently, the city has 448 active coronavirus case.

In the last 24 hours, the city also saw 2 recoveries and with that the total recoveries reached 14,11,690.

On Wednesday, Delhi logged 36 new COVID cases and 4 deaths.

On Tuesday, the national capital saw 38 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. It reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, while on Saturday, 50 COVID-19 cases one death was recorded.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

