Delhi on Sunday reported 255 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a notch higher number than Saturday's figures, according to the daily health bulletin.

With today's numbers, the national capital's Covid caseload has increased 14,31,139 cases so far, it added.

Along with that, the death toll increased to 24,823 after 23 virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The capital has 3,466 active Covid cases and 14,02,850 recoveries, including 376 patient discharges today.

Delhi had reported 213 cases, the lowest since March 9, on Saturday; 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 28 deaths on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate increased marginally to 0.35% on Sunday.

The positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

Meanwhile, following the unlocked plan, the Delhi government on Sunday said weekly markets, barring those in containment zones, will be allowed to open between 4 PM and 10 PM for one week.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which issued standard operating procedures for weekly markets, said only asymptomatic customers will be allowed in them.

Pregnant women, children aged below 10, elderly aged above 65 and persons with comorbidities have been advised to stay home.

"Weekly markets in containment zones will remain closed. Only those outside containment zones would be allowed to open up as per the orders of DDMA … from 4 PM to 10 PM," the SOPs read.

Stall owners and customers have to maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet, and use face masks and hand sanitisers.

Spitting will be strictly prohibited. Large gatherings are not allowed.

“No joining or merging of stalls will be allowed. Not more than two persons will be allowed to operate a stall," the DDMA order said.

There will be at least six-feet distance between two stalls and not more than two buyers will be allowed to deal at any stall at one time, it said.

“Respective Zonal Deputy Commissioner of local authorities concerned will select the weekly markets for each day which will be opened and it must be ensured that only such weekly markets are made operational where this SOP can be implemented in letter and spirit," the DDMA said

