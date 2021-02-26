Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi reports 256 new Covid-19 cases, active count at 1,231
New Delhi: A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing at Baratooti Bazar, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Delhi reports 256 new Covid-19 cases, active count at 1,231

1 min read . 09:45 PM IST ANI

As many as 193 people recovered from the virus, while one person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours

NEW DELHI : Delhi reported 256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 6,38,849, said health officials on Friday.

Delhi reported 256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 6,38,849, said health officials on Friday.

As many as 193 people recovered from the virus, while one person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the cumulative positive cases include 10,906 deaths and 6,26,712 recoveries.

The total number of active cases stands at 1,231. The cumulative positivity rate in the national capital is 5.21% as of Friday.

The recovery rate in the national capital is 98.1%. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.41%.

62,768 people underwent COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Delhi presently has 550 containment zones.

Meanwhile, 16,577 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,63,491, including 1,55,986 active cases and 1,07,50,680 discharges.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,34,72,643 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus.

