Delhi reports 256 new Covid-19 cases, active count at 1,231

As many as 193 people recovered from the virus, while one person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours

NEW DELHI : Delhi reported 256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 6,38,849, said health officials on Friday.

According to the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the cumulative positive cases include 10,906 deaths and 6,26,712 recoveries.

The total number of active cases stands at 1,231. The cumulative positivity rate in the national capital is 5.21% as of Friday.

The recovery rate in the national capital is 98.1%. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.41%.

62,768 people underwent COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Delhi presently has 550 containment zones.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,63,491, including 1,55,986 active cases and 1,07,50,680 discharges.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,34,72,643 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus.

