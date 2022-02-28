Delhi on Monday reported 258 fresh COVID cases and 499 recoveries, the city health bulletin said. Currently, the active cases stand at 1,845 and the positivity rate is at 0.71%. Yesterday, the city recorded 484 new cases and 440 on Saturday. No COVID-related fatalities were reported from the national capital in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, as many as 36,584 tests were conducted across the city.

With the new cases today, the cumulative total reached 1859892, while the recovery total is at 1831925.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

COVID curbs relaxed

Though Covid cases are yet to reach their lowest levels, Delhi has removed all Covid-related restrictions in the capital considering a consistent decline in new Covid cases and deaths due to the virus. Delhi Metro, all restaurants, bars and shops will not function as per their normal hours. The decision regarding the lifting of Covid curbs was taken during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday.

As per the Delhi government, fines for not wearing a face mask have been reduced to ₹500 from ₹2,000 earlier. However, the government has advised people to be more responsible and wear masks whenever they go outside. Also, people travelling in private cars will no longer be required to wear masks in private cars from tomorrow.

