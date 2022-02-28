Delhi reports 258 fresh COVID cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate drops to 0.71%

COVID curbs relaxed

Though Covid cases are yet to reach their lowest levels, Delhi has removed all Covid-related restrictions in the capital considering a consistent decline in new Covid cases and deaths due to the virus. Delhi Metro, all restaurants, bars and shops will not function as per their normal hours. The decision regarding the lifting of Covid curbs was taken during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday.