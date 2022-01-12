Delhi reports 27,561 new Covid cases, 29% higher than yesterday

Delhi reports 27,561 new Covid cases, 29% higher than yesterday1 min read . 07:53 PM IST
- The positivity rate has touched 26%
The national capital on Wednesday recorded 27,561 new Covid-19 cases in a day, the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. With this, the overall caseload is now at 16,17,716. The positivity rate has touched 26.
The city also recorded 40 Covid deaths in a span of 24 hours, highest since May 4.
The deaths recorded are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities.
Wednesday's single-day count of 27,561 cases is the highest since April 30, when the city saw 27,047 infections.
Of the 133 Covid deaths recorded in the first 12 days of January, most were comorbid patients.
Keeping in view the situation, the government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.
The city currently has 87,445 active Covid cases of which 56,991 are in home isolation.
Delhi reported 23 deaths due to Covid on Tuesday and 17 fatalities each on Sunday and Monday. It saw 54 fatalities in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August.
In July, Covid had claimed 76 lives in the national capital.
