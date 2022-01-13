Delhi reports 28,867 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 29.21 %1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
The active case tally in Delhi has reached 94,160
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The active case tally in Delhi has reached 94,160
As many as 28,867 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.21%, said the state health department on Thursday.
As many as 28,867 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.21%, said the state health department on Thursday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!