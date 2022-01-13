Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi reports 28,867 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 29.21 %

1 min read . 07:52 PM IST Livemint

The active case tally in Delhi has reached 94,160

As many as 28,867 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.21%, said the state health department on Thursday. 

