The national capital on Sunday registered 290 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1 death in a span of 24 hours, the health department has said. Delhi's positivity rate is at 0.55%, authorities informed.

With this, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

There has been an uptick in the number of cases in the last few days, amid a threat of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said that the patients who were suffering from Omicron variant of COVID-19 have recovered without the use of oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir or ventilator.

"Majority of the patients who have come to us were either asymptomatic or had minor symptoms. All the patients are recovering, not a single patient needed oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir or ventilator," said Kumar.

"So far 51 Omicron patients have come to LNJP hospital, out of which 40 patients have been cured and discharged. 11 are currently being treated here," he said.

"Today, 10 more suspects have come from the international airport, we have sent their samples for genome sequencing," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 422 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far, as per the medical bulletin released on Sunday.

Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 108 confirmed cases followed by Delhi (79 cases) and Gujarat (43 cases).

Meanwhile, India reported 6,987 fresh COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 76,766, the lowest since March 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.