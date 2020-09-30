Home >News >India >Delhi reports 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases, 41 deaths
Delhi reports 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases, 41 deaths

1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 09:29 PM IST ANI

  • As many as 11,184 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 48,623 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Wednesday
  • India's COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry

NEW DELHI : A total of 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the national capital on Wednesday.

The national capital also reported 3,965 recoveries on Wednesday.

The total count of coronavirus cases in Delhi has gone up to 2,79,715, including 2,47,446 recoveries/discharges/migration and 5,361 deaths.

According to Delhi government bulletin, active COVID-19 cases now stand at 26,908.

While the positivity rate is 5.67 per cent, the death rate (based on the last 10 days data) stands at 1.15 per cent.

The bulletin said there are 15,834 beds for COVID-19 patients out of which 6,283 are occupied, and 9,551 beds are vacant. A total of 15,657 patients are under home isolation in Delhi.

As many as 11,184 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 48,623 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Wednesday. So far, 30,79,965 coronavirus tests have been done in Delhi.

With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

