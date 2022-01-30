As many as 3,674 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,27,489, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate has fallen to 6.37%.

This marks a decline of nearly 800 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 4,483 new infections on Saturday and the positivity rate was 7.41%.

In addition to this, 30 more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 25,827 and the fatality rate is 1.41%.

According to the state health department, 6,954 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,80,172.

The city has 21,490 active Covid-19 cases of which 16,165 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones are as of date are 38,853.

During the last 24 hours, 70,263 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 24,739 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 34,201 people have been administered the second dose.

A total of 2,95,43,034 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,69,74,833 people have received their first dose while 1,22,98,724 people have received their second dose in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on 13 January. The city had logged a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50% capacity, given the improving Covid situation.

