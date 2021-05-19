Delhi on Wednesday reported 3,846 new Covid-19 cases, 9,427 recoveries and 235 deaths in the 24-hour period, according to the health bulletin. The number of daily cases recorded today is the lowest since 5 April.

The positivity rate in the city has dropped further from 6.89% on Tuesday to 5.78% today, as per the bulletin.

With this, the total number of cases in the national capital stood at 14,06,719 along with 13,39,326 total recoveries and 22,346 deaths since the pandemic's outbreak.

Active cases in Delhi is at 45,047.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the Delhi government will form a special task force to protect children from the third wave of COVID-19.

He said the decision was taken at a meeting with officials.

"If the third wave of COVID comes, then we have to be prepared in advance to fight it. In a meeting with the officials today took some important decisions. To create special task force to protect children from the third wave, better management of adequate beds, oxygen and essential medicines than last time," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.





