No Covid death ha been reported from Delhi for four straight days. Today is also the 19th day when no coronavirus related fatalities were registered from the national capital since the onset of the pandemic. The death toll stands at 25,080.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, August 24, August 26 and August 27, August 28 too, according to official data.

Meanwhile, with 31 new COVID19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours the total tally reached 1437716. And the active tally is at 392. The test positivity rate is 0.04%, same as yesterday.

The total recovery reached 14,12,244, with 32 people being discharged today.

A total of 71634 tests were conducted today, of which 52636 were RTPCR tests.

The national capital on Saturday reported 29 new COVID19 cases, while on Friday, 46 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. On Thursday, the city reported 45 fresh cases and on Friday, 35 cases were registered.

The second wave of the pandemic swept through the city in April-May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.