National capital Delhi on Thursday reported 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and three death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.77% and the case fatality rate stood at 1.40%, according to data shared by the city's health department.

Delhi now has 1588 active Covid-19 cases.

Delhi also recorded 338 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.

The national capital's case count has now increased to 18,60,887 and the death toll has risen to 26,130.

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted stood at 42,542, the bulletin stated.

Amid a decline in daily cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen.

The total number of home-isolation cases has dipped to 1,171. The number of containment zones also registered a dip in its count to 4,526 on 3 March.

There are 10,943 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 134 of them were occupied.

Delhi had on Wednesday reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.81%.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 344 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.80 per cent and 4 deaths due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 258 infections with a positivity rate of 0.71% and zero death.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent and three deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on 13 January. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 % on 14 January, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

