The national capital recorded 337 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.46%, and 36 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Wednesday. The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from Tuesday's figures.

Thirty-six people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,704, the latest bulletin said. The case fatality rate is 1.73 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last few days.

After the second wave of coronavirus weakened, the Delhi government started the unlock process, in which markets were allowed to open from Monday on an odd-even basis, along with malls. Delhi Metro also started operations with 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi had reported 231 instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The daily fatality count stood at 36 on Monday.

