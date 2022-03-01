As many as 344 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,60,236, said the state health department on Tuesday. The positivity rate has reached 0.80%.

This marks a surge of 85 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 258 new cases on Monday and the positivity rate was 0.71%.

Further, four more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 26,126 and the fatality rate is 1.40%.

According to the state health department, 416 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,32,341.

The city has 1,769 active Covid-19 cases of which 1,318 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones have declined to 4,581.

During the last 24 hours, 49,196 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 5,792 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 40,563 the second dose.

A total of 3,13,97,557 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,72,91,265 were the first dose while 1,36,99,277 were the second dose in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on 13 January. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to reduce the hospital beds reserved for the treatment of coronavirus patients as cases show a consistent declining trend.

The Delhi government had set aside 15,294 beds for the Covid-19 treatment as of 24 February. But such beds will now gradually be reallocated to non-Covid patients too.

