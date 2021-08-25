As many as 35 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Delhi on Wednesday pushing the total tally to 14,37,550, the city's health bulletin said. Currently, there are 389 active cases in the city. The positivity rate stands at 0.05%

With one COVID-related fatality in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 25,080 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

According to a bulletin issued by the department, 86 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Of the 12,036 beds in city hospitals for Covid patients, only 249 are occupied, it added.

A total of 73,511 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 50,930 were RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, Delhi vaccinated 1,44,580 people against the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, of which 1,01,899 beneficiaries received their first dose, the government said on Wednesday.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the national capital stands at 1,26,19,831 -- 90,45,320 first doses and 35,74,511 second doses, according to the government's Covid vaccination bulletin.

The vaccination programme is currently running at 915 centres in the city with a capacity of administering 1,77,496 doses daily, it said.

