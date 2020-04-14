New Delhi: With 356 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 1,500 mark to reach 1,510 on Monday.

The national capital has reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours, and the total toll due to Covid-19 is 28 since the outbreak of the infection.

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 1,510 cases, 1,071 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, with 325 new cases in the last 24 hours. From Saturday onwards, the bulletin has dropped the 'Markaz' cases and has replaced it with 'Positive cases under Special Operations'.

"Among the 356 new cases, 10 had travel history or contact history," the health bulletin said.

It says 377 positive cases have foreign travel history and contacts.

The positive cases in Delhi have increased dramatically since people were evacuated from the Markaz building where over 2,300 people from different parts of the world and the country were staying under one roof without following any social distancing.

Among the total patients, 30 were cured and discharged while one has migrated.

"Total 1,451 patients are in the hospitals. While 49 are in the ICU, five are on ventilators and 21 are on oxygen," the bulletin said.

So far, 15,032 tests have been conducted in the city and 1,008 reports are pending.

While 1,510 reports were positive, 12,283 reports were negative," it said.

A total of 14,732 people are home quarantined across the city and 2,456 are quarantined at 16 government facilities.

The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 10 days. The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 with two deaths on March 30.

The cases were 152 on April 1 with two deaths reported, and jumped to 503 with seven deaths by April 5. By April 10, there were 903 cases with 14 deaths. On April 12, there were 1,154 cases with 24 deaths

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.