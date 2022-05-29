Delhi reports 357 new Covid cases, zero deaths; positivity rate stands at 1.83%

In the last 24 hours, the number of beneficiaries vaccinated was 34,032. For the first dose, there were 3,365 beneficiaries, while for the second dose - the beneficiaries were 13,220. Beneficiaries of the 15-17 age group vaccinated were 1,732.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi Covid updates: The national capital reported 357 new cases in the last 24 hours. The recoveries stood at 374 cases, while there were zero fatalities.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Covid updates: The national capital reported 357 new cases in the last 24 hours. The recoveries stood at 374 cases, while there were zero fatalities.
In the last 24 hours, the number of beneficiaries vaccinated was 34,032. For the first dose, there were 3,365 beneficiaries, while for the second dose - the beneficiaries were 13,220. Beneficiaries of the 15-17 age group vaccinated were 1,732.
In the last 24 hours, the number of beneficiaries vaccinated was 34,032. For the first dose, there were 3,365 beneficiaries, while for the second dose - the beneficiaries were 13,220. Beneficiaries of the 15-17 age group vaccinated were 1,732.
Cumulatively, in Delhi, positive Covid cases tally up to 19,06,311, while the recoveries tally up to 18,78,479 and fatality stood at 26,208 deaths. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.95%.
Cumulatively, in Delhi, positive Covid cases tally up to 19,06,311, while the recoveries tally up to 18,78,479 and fatality stood at 26,208 deaths. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.95%.