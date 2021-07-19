OPEN APP
Delhi reported 36 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, out of 59,410 tests done in the city on Monday. This translates into a daily case positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. The national capital also registered three deaths due to the virus during the day.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the city now stands at 14,09,968. marking an overall case positivity rate of 6.28 per cent. Cumulative Covid-19 death toll is now at 25,030, translating into a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

A total of 58 Covid-19 patients were discharged today, taking total recoveries in Delhi to 14,09,968. As of now, there are 567 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

On Covid management front, there are 339 patients admitted in hospitals, and nine in dedicated Covid care centre. There are 183 patients in home isolation.

A total of 48,198 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Delhi over the past 24 hours, whereas 11,212 rapid antigen tests have been done during this time.

In terms of Covid-19 vaccination, 11,354 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Of this, 7,047 beneficiaries received the first dose of Covid vaccine, while 4,307 got the second dose.

So far, 93,41,815 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 71,25,402 beneficiaries have got the first dose, whereas 22,16,413 benenficiaries have completed the regimen with the second dos

