Delhi on Thursday reported 36 COVID cases pushing the cumulative total to 1438118 and active tally to 415, the city health bulletin said. In the same time span, no COVID cases were reported from the national capital, and with that the toll stands at 25,083.

In the last 24 hours, 35 people also recovered from the city taking the total to 1412620.

Also, 55,125 swab samples were tested a day before, out of which 55,125 were RTPCR tests. The positivity rate is 0.05%.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 41 new Covid cases and no death.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 50 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Sunday, the city reported 30 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Saturday, 55 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

