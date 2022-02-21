Delhi reports 360 new COVID cases, lowest in over 2 months

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi on Monday reported as many as 360 new COVID cases, taking the cumulative tally to 18,56,517, said the state health department on Sunday. This marks a decline of 210 infections as compared to the previous day.

Currently, the active number of cases stands at 2281. The positivity rate in the city dipped to 0.94%.

Meanwhile, with 4 deaths, and 706 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 26,105 and the recovery total is at 1828131.

A total of 38,136 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of containment zones have declined to 8,283.

On Sunday, the national capital had reported 570 and 4 more deaths. The national capital registered 635 new cases on Saturday.

