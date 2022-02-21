Delhi reports 360 new COVID cases, lowest in over 2 months

Delhi reports 360 new COVID cases, lowest in over 2 months1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
- Currently, the active number of cases stands at 2281. The positivity rate in the city dipped to 0.94%.
Delhi on Monday reported as many as 360 new COVID cases, taking the cumulative tally to 18,56,517, said the state health department on Sunday. This marks a decline of 210 infections as compared to the previous day.
Currently, the active number of cases stands at 2281. The positivity rate in the city dipped to 0.94%.
Meanwhile, with 4 deaths, and 706 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 26,105 and the recovery total is at 1828131.
A total of 38,136 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of containment zones have declined to 8,283.
On Sunday, the national capital had reported 570 and 4 more deaths. The national capital registered 635 new cases on Saturday.
